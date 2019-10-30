Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NBN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Get Northeast Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.