Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $21.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.35. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2019 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $24.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.62.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $581.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.85. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $583.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after buying an additional 901,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.