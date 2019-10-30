North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 92000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

North Arrow Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

