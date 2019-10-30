North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 14,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15.

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

