Norbord (OSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Norbord (TSE:OSB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$597.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.79 million.

Shares of OSB stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.41. The company had a trading volume of 117,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$26.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norbord from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

