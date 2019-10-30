Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Nomad Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NOMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,828. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.