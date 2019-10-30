Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 18th

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.01.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.