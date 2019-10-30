NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.12, approximately 263,157 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 313,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

NNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Get NN alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. NN had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NN by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.