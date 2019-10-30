Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $189,000 Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $60,753.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.21. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

