Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,303,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

TBPH stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

