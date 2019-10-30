Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 231,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 526,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $552.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,636.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,801.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 336,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,741.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,509 shares of company stock worth $588,342 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

