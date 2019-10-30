Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 39,412 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,412 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shopify by 29,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,552 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after acquiring an additional 498,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,457,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shopify by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,836,000 after buying an additional 162,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $55,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.82. The company had a trading volume of 94,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.90 and a 200 day moving average of $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.49 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.82 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

