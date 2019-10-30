Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 559,830 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,197,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,830 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.86% of Eventbrite worth $56,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,284,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eventbrite by 278.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 10,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.43. Eventbrite Inc has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.