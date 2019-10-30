Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,416,190 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416,190 shares during the period. NanoString Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NanoString Technologies worth $84,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 10,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $815.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.19. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 18,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $520,024.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,107.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,878 shares of company stock worth $3,107,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

