Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.22 Million Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,857 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,213 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 70,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Investec raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

RIO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 111,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

