Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5,770.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Autodesk by 79.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 287.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,917. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average is $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
