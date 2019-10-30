Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5,770.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Autodesk by 79.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 287.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,917. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average is $159.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.