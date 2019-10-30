NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGL. UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NGL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 898,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -123.81%.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 323,367 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 121,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 301,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.