Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Up 0.7%

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), 31,715 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 9,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The stock has a market cap of $52.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.43.

In other Nexus Infrastructure news, insider Charles Sweeney acquired 25,000 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,566.97). Insiders acquired a total of 25,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,049 in the last 90 days.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

