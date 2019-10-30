Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXGN. ValuEngine upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 398,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,337,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 609,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

