NEXT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $912,527.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00009328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and $912,527.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00638089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.