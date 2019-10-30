Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Newmark Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.62-1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,416. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

