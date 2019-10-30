New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,280 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Viacom worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Viacom by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Viacom by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

VIAB stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

