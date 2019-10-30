New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 25,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Zhou purchased 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

