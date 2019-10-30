New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,990,926.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,906 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,884 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

