New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 556,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.