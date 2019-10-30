New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

