New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.17.

NGD opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 1,528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 510,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 478,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

