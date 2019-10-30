New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $880,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $581,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,753,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.90. The company had a trading volume of 347,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

