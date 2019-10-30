New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 751 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $279.46. The stock had a trading volume of 223,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,455. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $279.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.92.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

