Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Neurometrix’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
NURO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 48,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Neurometrix has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neurometrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
