Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Neurometrix’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

NURO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 48,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Neurometrix has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

