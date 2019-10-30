NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,587. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

