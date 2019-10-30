Network International (LON:NETW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 595 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Network International from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 643 ($8.40).

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 542.18. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 490.50 ($6.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

