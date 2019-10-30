Netlist (NLST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect Netlist to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NLST stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,503. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Netlist has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

