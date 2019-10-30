Netlist (NLST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect Netlist to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NLST stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,503. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Netlist has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.
Netlist Company Profile
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.