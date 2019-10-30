Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.