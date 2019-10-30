Needham & Company LLC Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $152.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $137.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94. Danaher has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.