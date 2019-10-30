Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Natus Medical an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 204,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,566. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

