National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $1.52-1.54 EPS.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. 454,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

