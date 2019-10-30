National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.43 million.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 460,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,863. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $50.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.60 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NATI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

