National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.43 million.
NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 460,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,863. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $50.87.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.60 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
