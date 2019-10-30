Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of SMB stock remained flat at $$17.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

