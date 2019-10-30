Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 440.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,946. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94.

Several research firms have commented on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

