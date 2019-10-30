Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

