Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,215 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,820,000 after acquiring an additional 76,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,031,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,289,000 after acquiring an additional 664,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,421,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 304,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mylan news, Director Robert J. Coury purchased 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,171.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,711.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 79,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,872. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,448. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

