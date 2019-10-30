MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MRAAY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

