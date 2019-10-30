Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,624. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.