Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 150 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of UTX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

