Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 590 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. 1,066,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,986. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

