Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 190 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Dominion Energy by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

D stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.78. 1,115,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,323. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

