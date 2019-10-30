Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 170 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.74. 229,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.47. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $356.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

