MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €242.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €242.00 ($281.40) target price from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. Pareto Securities set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($239.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €223.75 ($260.17).

Shares of MTX opened at €236.70 ($275.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €240.95 and a 200-day moving average of €220.96. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a one year high of €257.20 ($299.07). The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

