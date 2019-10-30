Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.77-7.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.875-7.894 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average is $163.61. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $15,212,983.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

